ABLE Financial Group LLC Sells 110 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.08. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $111.01.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

