Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 332.1% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 632,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 56,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,411. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

