Achain Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $0.12 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001319 BTC.

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

