Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Purchases 1,223 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,368. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $285.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

