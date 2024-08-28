Addison Capital Co Acquires 2,052 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Darrow Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,611,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.15. 4,139,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,984,914. The company has a market cap of $461.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.94.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

