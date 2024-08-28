Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) vs. authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Financial Comparison

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) and Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares authID and Advanced Health Intelligence’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get authID alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio authID $553,107.00 139.33 -$19.40 million N/A N/A Advanced Health Intelligence $654,839.00 19.75 -$8.64 million N/A N/A

Advanced Health Intelligence has higher revenue and earnings than authID.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets authID -6,689.18% -204.12% -172.40% Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares authID and Advanced Health Intelligence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

authID has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of authID shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of authID shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for authID and Advanced Health Intelligence, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score authID 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Health Intelligence 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Advanced Health Intelligence beats authID on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About authID

(Get Free Report)

authID Inc. provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop. It provides Biometric Identity Verification, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on a variety of ground truth sources, including chip-based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and driver's licenses; Human Factor Authentication that delivers trusted FIDO2 strong authentication for device-based passwordless login and transaction authentication that is tied to a trusted identity; Cloud-Based Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication, which provides any bank, enterprise, or government department a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent as part of any type of electronic transaction; and Identity – Portal that enables enterprises to get started with its identity products without any integration. The company also offers SEARCH, a biometric matching software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing. The company was formerly known as Ipsidy Inc. and changed its name to authID Inc. authID Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health. The company also provides FaceScan, process that estimates on heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, and other through facial scans; BodyScan, a smart body composition and dimensioning technology that enables user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, wellness, and government sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.