Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AEHR traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. 627,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,927. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $426.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 2.07.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,067. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 20,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 51,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

