AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $161.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Shares of AVAV opened at $177.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.85 and a 200 day moving average of $169.54. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $93.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,891 shares of company stock worth $1,850,601. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,376,000 after purchasing an additional 179,395 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,511,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,367,000 after acquiring an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in AeroVironment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 350,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

