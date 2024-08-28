Agape ATP Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, August 30th (NASDAQ:ATPC)

Shares of Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, August 30th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 29th.

Agape ATP Price Performance

Shares of Agape ATP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 8,865,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34. Agape ATP has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 102.90% and a negative net margin of 173.63%.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

