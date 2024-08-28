AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.6%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 2,363,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,436,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 140,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

