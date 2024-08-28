Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.547 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

AEM stock traded down C$1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$108.75. 341,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,252. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.0386385 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.34, for a total value of C$1,103,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,677. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

