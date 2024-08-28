Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director William Raymond Wagner Sells 1,000 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.