Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 5,200 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $143,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,861.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $243,668.03.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $63,958.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock remained flat at $26.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 61,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of -0.28. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,188,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 719,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 391,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,195 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 237,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $565,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

