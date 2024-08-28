AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AWF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 70,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $11.17.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
