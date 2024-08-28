Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.93

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 43517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Allianz Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allianz had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $27.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Allianz SE will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

