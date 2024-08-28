Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 300,579 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,157,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $24,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 113.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,497,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,026 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,842,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 129,010 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $908,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Report on AVTR

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.