Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Douglas Dynamics worth $55,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 12.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 305,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 34,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 43,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:PLOW opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $645.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

