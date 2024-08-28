Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $65,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 373,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

GILD opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 213.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

