Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 130,214 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,214 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $31,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JACK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $986.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JACK

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack in the Box

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.