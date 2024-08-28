Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $28.26 Million Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $28,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CFO Thomas S. Timko acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $54,194.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,551.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Timko bought 1,400 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $54,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $141,935 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of DBD opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

