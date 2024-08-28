Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $38.01 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 337.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $38,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

NYSE KWR traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $166.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,858. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.60. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KWR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

