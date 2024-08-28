Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $62.52 Million Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 158.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,064,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336,039 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.60% of Hillman Solutions worth $62,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -956.00 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

