Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $85.77 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,007 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $85,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 402,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 171,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,188,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,583,395 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.