Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,593 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $22,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 413,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 205,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.64.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

