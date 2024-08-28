Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $30,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.14.

PH opened at $590.23 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $597.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $540.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

