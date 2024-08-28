Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 12,304 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,304 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of Reliance worth $32,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Reliance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliance in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 33.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Down 1.7 %

RS stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $237.14 and a one year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RS

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.