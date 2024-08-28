Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 158,509 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 684,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 158,509 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $29,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SM Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

