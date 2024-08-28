Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 183,762 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,762 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.74. 707,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,390,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

