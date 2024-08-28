Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 57,044 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,044 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AppLovin worth $23,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. American Trust raised its holdings in AppLovin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AppLovin by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $586,391.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $586,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,071 shares of company stock worth $53,971,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

