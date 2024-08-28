Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 72,492 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 432,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,492 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $47,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

EMR stock opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.95. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

