Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 94,910 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,910 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of Kimberly-Clark worth $68,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after acquiring an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average of $133.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

View Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.