Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,956 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.31% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $24,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,346,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,030,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,658,000 after purchasing an additional 228,457 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASND stock opened at $138.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day moving average of $139.08. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.63.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S



Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.



