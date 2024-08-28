Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684,682 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $58,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 114.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

