Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,167. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

