AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $275.63. The stock had a trading volume of 692,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.40. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $198.67 and a 1-year high of $279.24.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

