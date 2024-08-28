AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,671. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $95.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.08.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

