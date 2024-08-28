AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 12,119 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,119 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.38. 58,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $89.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

