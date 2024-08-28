AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,872 SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 944.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

