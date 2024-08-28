AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $203,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

