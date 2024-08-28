AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $249.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

