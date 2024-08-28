AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,138. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.08 and its 200-day moving average is $145.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $162.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

