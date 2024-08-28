AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 4,787 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 297,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 218,146 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 30.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 38.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

