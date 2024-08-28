AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

