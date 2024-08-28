Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.60

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.60 and last traded at C$23.45, with a volume of 20095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALS. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of C$19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.3258271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

