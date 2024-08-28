American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,254 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 105% compared to the typical volume of 5,988 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. 5,045,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $5,489,000. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 875,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.