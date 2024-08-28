American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,714 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

NYSE:AMH opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

