American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1,520.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.17. 552,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,608. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

