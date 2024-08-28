American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS.

American Woodmark Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of AMWD opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.62. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

