American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

AMWD opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. American Woodmark has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $106.57. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 67.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1,230.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

