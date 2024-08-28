American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT Lowered to $112.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

AMWD stock opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.62.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

